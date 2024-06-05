ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.95 feet

Published - June 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 118.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 203 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.74 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 139 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,899 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Andipatti 33.2, Sathiyar dam 29, Kuppanampatti 20, Mettupatti 11.6, Pariyapatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 6, Manjalar dam 5, Kallandiri 3, Marudhanandhi dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 1.8 and Vaigai dam 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US