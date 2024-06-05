Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.95 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 118.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 203 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.74 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 139 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,899 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Andipatti 33.2, Sathiyar dam 29, Kuppanampatti 20, Mettupatti 11.6, Pariyapatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 6, Manjalar dam 5, Kallandiri 3, Marudhanandhi dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 1.8 and Vaigai dam 0.4.

