Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.95 feet

Published - June 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 118.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 203 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.74 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 139 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,899 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Andipatti 33.2, Sathiyar dam 29, Kuppanampatti 20, Mettupatti 11.6, Pariyapatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 6, Manjalar dam 5, Kallandiri 3, Marudhanandhi dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 1.8 and Vaigai dam 0.4.

