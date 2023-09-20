Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.85 feet

September 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 415 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.83 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 378 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,250 mcft.

Rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 63.6, Peranai 53.6, Kuppanampatti 48.5, Elumalai 19.8, Andipatti 11.4, Kallandiri 11.2, Idayapatti 6.6, Sathiyar dam 3.6, Marudhanadi dam 3.4, Sothupparai dam, Manjalar dam and Viraganur 3 each, Mullaperiyar dam 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Gudalur 1.6, Thekkadi 1.4, Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi 1.2 each, Vaigai dam 0.6 and Madurai 0.3.

