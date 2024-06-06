Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.85 feet on June 6, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 118.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 96 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.70 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 47 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,819 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kallandiri 52, Madurai 30, Pulipatti 27.6, Chittampatti 24.6, Periyapatti 23.4, Sathiyar dam 20, Mettupatti 19.4, Thaniyamangalam 10, Kodaikanal 9.6, Melur 5, Idayapatti 4.2, Viraganur 1.2, Mullaperiyar dam 1, Elumalai and Vaigai dam 0.4 each.

