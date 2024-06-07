GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.80 feet

Published - June 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 118.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 201 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.80 feet (maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 232 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,881 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Vaigai dam 63.2, Mettupatti 50.2, Periyapatti 47.2, Manjalar dam and Madurai 42, Sothupparai dam and Idayapatti 29, Viraganur 26.4, Sathiyar dam 26, Chittampatti 25.2, Elumalai 22.8, Kodaikanal 21.6, Mullaperiyar dam 16.4, Kallandiri 15.2, Andipatti 12.4, Pulipatti 11.2, Thaniyamangalam 11, Melur 9, Peranai 7.4, Thekkadi 4.4, Marudhanadhi dam 3.6, Kuppanampatti 3, Uthamapalayam 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.2, Gudalur and Veerapandi 1.8.

