Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.80 feet

September 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.80 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 300 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.97 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 286 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,258 mcft. Rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 51.2, Elumalai 21.2, Sathiyar dam 19, Manjalar dam 11, Kodaikanal 10, Peranai 8.4, Sothupparai dam 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4.