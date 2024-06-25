Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.55 feet on June 25, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 118.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,001 cusecs and a discharge of 878 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.54 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 231 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,831.11 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 48.6, Thekkadi 26.2, Gudalur 8.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.6, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Veerapandi 2.2, Kodaikanal 1.8, Vaigai dam 0.8 and Elumalai 0.2.

