Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.55 feet on June 25, 2024

Published - June 25, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 118.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,001 cusecs and a discharge of 878 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.54 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 231 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,831.11 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 48.6, Thekkadi 26.2, Gudalur 8.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.6, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Veerapandi 2.2, Kodaikanal 1.8, Vaigai dam 0.8 and Elumalai 0.2.

