Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.45 ft.

June 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 118.45 ft (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 155 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.62 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,730 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mettupatti 41.2, Periyapatti 38.6, Andipatti 32.4, Chittampatti 25.2, Kallandiri 21.8, Madurai 19, Thekkadi 11.8, Veerapandi and Pulipatti 10.2, Elumalai 8.8, Vaigai dam 6, Sathiyar dam 3, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Gudalur 1.2 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.4.