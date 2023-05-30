Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.35 ft

May 30, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 118.35 ft (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 259 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.72 ft (max 71 ft) with an inflow of 171 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,727 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Vaigai dam 43.6, Veerapandi 8.4, Mullaperiyar dam 7, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.2, Uthamapalayam 3.4 and Kodaikanal 1.6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.