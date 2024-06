Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 118.30 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 206 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam the level was 47.41 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,755.55 mcft.