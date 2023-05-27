Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.20 feet

May 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 155 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.79 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 9 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,721 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kuppanampatti 10, Mettupatti 7.4, Periyapatti 6.8, Pulipatti 6.4, Chittampatti 5.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 3 each, Andipatti 2.8, Madurai 2.4 and Kodaikanal 1.