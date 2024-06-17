Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.10 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.10 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 102 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 47.38 feet (maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,717.06 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Mettupatti 30.2, Periyapatti 23.2, Kallandiri 7, Chittampatti 3.6, Madurai 3, Melur 2.5, Pulipatti 1.6 and Kodaikanal 0.6.