Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.10 feet

March 22, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 18/11/2021: Released water gushing out from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu.

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 18/11/2021: Released water gushing out from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 64.40 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1,202 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,857 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Pulipatti 20.6, Sathiyar dam 5.2, Peranai 4.6, Mettupatti 3.4, Manjalar dam 3, Chittampatti 2.6, Periyapatti 2.4, Kallandiri 2.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4 and Uthamapalyam 1.

