Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118.05 feet

July 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118.05 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,755 cusecs and a discharge of 356 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 49.97 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 94 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,342 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 27.4, Thekkadi 25.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.2, Gudalur 3, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Sothupparai dam 1, Kodaikanal and Elumalai 0.4.

