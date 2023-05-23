HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118 feet

May 23, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.92 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 114 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,707 mcft.

The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Pulipatti 36.4, Kallandiri 20.6, Periyapatti 15.4, Chittampatti 10.8, Muthupatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 5.2, Thekkadi 4, Shamuganadhi dam 2.8, Uthamapalayam 2.4, Gudalur 2.2, Veerapandi and Idayapatti 2.

