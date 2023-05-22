Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 118 feet

May 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 118 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.92 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 56 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,708 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Mullaperiyar dam 13.2, Vaigai dam 2.2, Sothupparai dam 2, Veerapandi 1.2, Kodaikanal 0.6, Elumalai and Thekkadi 0.2.