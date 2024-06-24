GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.95 feet

Published - June 24, 2024 07:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.95 feet ( permissible level is 142 feet) on Monday with an inflow of 1,049 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 47.44 feet (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 139 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,708.62 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 26.6, Thekkadi 25.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.6, Sothupparai dam 2.5, Gudalur and Veerapandi 2.4, Uthamapalayam 1.6, Kodaikanal 1 and Elumalai 0.4.

