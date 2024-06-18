Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.95 feet on June 18, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 207 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.34 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,687.57 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mettupatti 55.4, Periyapatti 48, Chittampatti 27.6, Kodaikanal 11.6, Sathiyar dam 8.8, Andipatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 8, Thaniyamangalam 6, Madurai 5.4, Kallandiri 5, Pulipatti 3.8, Idayapatti 2.2, Melur 1 and Viraganur 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.