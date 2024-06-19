Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.85 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 312 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.31 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,667.08 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 41.4, Thekkadi 40.6, Mullaperiyar dam 21.2, Sathiyar dam 8.4, Sothupparai dam 7, Thaniyamangalam 6, Pulipatti 5.6, Andipatti 3.1, Chittampatti 2.6, Melur 2.5, Gudalur 1.2 and Manjalar dam 1.