Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.75 feet on June 20, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 315 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.28 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,646.59 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 6.8, Mettupatti 5, Thekkadi 4.4, Marudhanadhi dam 3.2, Sathiyar dam 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Gudalur and Sothupparai dam 1 each.

