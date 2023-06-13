HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.65 feet

June 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.65 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.80 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,481. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Pulipatti 6.8, Kallandiri 5.2, Chittampatti 2.8, Periyapatti 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam 2.2, Thaniyamangalam 2, Sathiyar dam 1.5, Thekkadi 1.4 and Melur 1.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.