Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.65 feet

June 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.65 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.80 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,481. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Pulipatti 6.8, Kallandiri 5.2, Chittampatti 2.8, Periyapatti 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam 2.2, Thaniyamangalam 2, Sathiyar dam 1.5, Thekkadi 1.4 and Melur 1.