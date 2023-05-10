ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.65 feet

May 10, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.59 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 229 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,678 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 48.4, Mullaperiyar dam 22.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 18.6, Gudalur 15.2, Uthamapalayam 14.4, Madurai 10.6, Veerapandi 9.4, Kallandhiri 8.2, Andipatti 4.8, Sothupparai dam 4, Thaniyamangalam 3.5, Peranai dam 2.2, Sathaiyar dam and Melur 2 each, Pulipatti and Kodaikanal 1.2 each, Vaigai dam 1 and Ezhumalai 0.4 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US