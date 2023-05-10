HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.65 feet

May 10, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.59 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 229 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,678 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 48.4, Mullaperiyar dam 22.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 18.6, Gudalur 15.2, Uthamapalayam 14.4, Madurai 10.6, Veerapandi 9.4, Kallandhiri 8.2, Andipatti 4.8, Sothupparai dam 4, Thaniyamangalam 3.5, Peranai dam 2.2, Sathaiyar dam and Melur 2 each, Pulipatti and Kodaikanal 1.2 each, Vaigai dam 1 and Ezhumalai 0.4 each.

