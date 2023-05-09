HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.40 feet

May 09, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 117.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 308 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 52.53 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 229 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,633 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Andipatti 33, Marudhanadhi dam 29, Kodaikanal 21, Madurai 17.6, Kuppanampatti 15.6, Sathaiyar dam 10, Thekkadi 9.8, Ezhumalai 9.2, Veerapandi 8.2, Mettupatti 6.4, Gudalur 6.2, Vaigai dam 5.2, Manjalar dam 5, Mullaperiyar dam 4.6, Periyapatti 4.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Shanmuganadhi dam and Pulipatti 2.4 each, Idayapatti 2, Uthamapalayam 1.8, Kallandhiri and Melur 1 each

