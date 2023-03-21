Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 117.20 feet

March 21, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 117.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 51 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.90 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 163 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,657 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday is as follows: Maruthanadhi dam 48.2, Kuppanampatti 30, Elumalai 21.8, Andipatti 18.2, Manjalar dam 18, Mettupatti 13.6, Kodaikanal 9.8, Periyapatti 8.4, Peranai 8.2, Periyar 5.6, Sathiyar dam 3.4, Chittampatti 3.2, Kallandiri 1.6, Pulipatti 1.4 and Madurai 0.6.