Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.90 feet

March 25, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 116.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 259 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.94 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 106 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,612 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: Karuppanampatti 15, Periyar 14.6, Kodaikanal 11, Elumalai 5.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Sothupparai dam 1.6, Thekkadi 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.

