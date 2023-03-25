HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.90 feet

March 25, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 116.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 259 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.94 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 106 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,612 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: Karuppanampatti 15, Periyar 14.6, Kodaikanal 11, Elumalai 5.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Sothupparai dam 1.6, Thekkadi 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.

