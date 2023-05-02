ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.85 feet

May 02, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 116.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 517 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.04 feet (71 ft.) with nil inflow and discharge of 372 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,537 mcft.

Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhiri 36, Kodaikanal 30.8, Andipatti 33.2, Sathaiyar dam 27, Kuppanampatti 24, Shanmuganadhi dam 22.4, Mettupatti 21.2, Periyapatti 18.6, Uthamapalayam 16.6, Gudalur 14.2, Veerapandi 12.4, Sothupparai dam 12, Chittampatti 10.2, Peranai dam 10, Mullaperiyar dam 8.4, Pulipatti 7.2, Thekkadi 6.4, Idayapatti 3, Thaniyamangalam, Ezhumalai, Vaigai dam and Manjalar dam 2 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US