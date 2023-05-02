Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.85 feet

May 02, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 116.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 517 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.04 feet (71 ft.) with nil inflow and discharge of 372 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,537 mcft.

Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhiri 36, Kodaikanal 30.8, Andipatti 33.2, Sathaiyar dam 27, Kuppanampatti 24, Shanmuganadhi dam 22.4, Mettupatti 21.2, Periyapatti 18.6, Uthamapalayam 16.6, Gudalur 14.2, Veerapandi 12.4, Sothupparai dam 12, Chittampatti 10.2, Peranai dam 10, Mullaperiyar dam 8.4, Pulipatti 7.2, Thekkadi 6.4, Idayapatti 3, Thaniyamangalam, Ezhumalai, Vaigai dam and Manjalar dam 2 each.