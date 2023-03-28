Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.70 feet

March 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 116.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 154 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.04 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 164 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,594 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Thekkadi 12.6, Shanmuganadi dam 4.2, Periyar 3.6, Gudalur 2 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.