Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.65 feet

March 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 116.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 72 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.17 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 349 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,596 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was as follows: Perriyapatti 52.4, Mettupatti 50.2, Vaigai dam 30.2, Thekkadi 15.6, Viraganur 14, Elumalai 13.8, Maruthanadhi dam 12, Manjalar dam 10, Kodaikanal 8.6, Periyar 7, Madurai 5.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.6, Veerapandi 2.6, Uthamapalayam 1.2 and Gudalur 1.

