Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.50 feet

April 30, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 413 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.87 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 14 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,495 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 11.2, Ezhumalai 10.8, Thekkadi 10.2, Thaniyamangalam 8.5, Sothupparai dam 8, Veerapandi 7.2, Periyapatti and Peranai dam 6.4 each, Melur 6, Mettupatti and Gudalur 5.6 each, Kodaikanal 5.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.8, Sathaiyar dam 4.4, Vaigai dam 2.6, Kallandhiri 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.2