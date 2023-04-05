Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.40 feet

April 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 54.43 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 50 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,582 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 28.2, Thaniyamangalam and Sothupparai dam 11 each, Melur 8, Kodaikanal 4.8, Gudalur 4.2, Pulipatti 3.2, Periyar 2.6 and Kallandiri 1.