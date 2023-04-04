Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.40 feet

April 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 54.46 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 50 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,586 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sothupparadi dam 47, Peranai 13.2, Manjalar dam 13, Kodaikanal 3.4, Uthamapalayam 2.2, Thekkadi 0.4 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.2.