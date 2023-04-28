ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.35 feet

April 28, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 116.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 204 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.97 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 107 cusecs and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,481 mcft.

Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday are as follows: Kodaikanal 42, Sothupparai dam 37, Manjalar dam 29, Mettupatti 19.6, Kallandhiri 16.6, Periyapatti 14.2, Thaniyamangalam 8, Chittampatti 2.4, Idayapatti and Viraganoor 2 each, Madurai 1.2 and, Vaigai dam and Thekkadi 0.4 each.

