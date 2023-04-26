Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.20 feet

April 26, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MADURAI

MADURAI Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 413 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 53.97 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 245 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,454 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was as follows: Kodaikanal 38.6, Mullaperiyar dam 32, Veerapandi 30.4, Marudhanadhi dam 27.2, Sothupparai dam 18, Shanmuganadhi dam 16.4, Vaigai dam 12.4, Kuppanampatti 10.6, Andipatti 9.2, Uthamapalayam and Sathaiyar dam 7.2 each, Pulipatti and Peranai dam 7 each, Gudalur 4.6, Thekkadi 4.2, Manjalar dam 3, Madurai 1.2, Kallandhiri 1 and Ezhumalai 0.8.