Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.05 feet

April 25, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 517 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 53.89 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 26 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,427 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Mettupatti 60.2, Periyapatti 38.2, Mullaperiyar dam 36, Sathaiyar dam 25, Kuppanampatti 15, Madurai 13, Andipatti 12, Pulipatti 6.4, Thaniyamangalam 4, Sothupparai dam 4.5, Thekkadi and Ezhumalai 1.8 each, and Kallandhiri and Chittampatti 1.6 each.