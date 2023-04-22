HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.85 feet

April 22, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) on Saturday with nil inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54.04 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 14 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,410 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday are as follows: Veerapandi 13, Thekkadi 9.4, Madurai 8.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.6, Uthamapalayam 4.6, Idayapatti 3 and Vaigai dam 0.2

