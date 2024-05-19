Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.80 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.80 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.82 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 60 cusecs and a discharge of 972 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,302 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Madurai 13.8, Periyar 8.2, Shanmuganadhi 2.6, Kodaikanal 2.2, Thekkadi 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

