GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.80 feet

Published - May 19, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.80 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.82 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 60 cusecs and a discharge of 972 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,302 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Madurai 13.8, Periyar 8.2, Shanmuganadhi 2.6, Kodaikanal 2.2, Thekkadi 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.