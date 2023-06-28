HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.60 feet

June 28, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 96 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.52 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,962 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 12, Mullaperiyar dam 9.4, Kodaikanal 3, Manjalar dam 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.

