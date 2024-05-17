Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.50 feet on May 17, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.50 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 308 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.39 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 189 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,247 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Viraganur 32.2, Veerapandi 23, Kallandiri 11, Chittampatti 8.4, Peranai 7.2, Idayapatti 3.2, Vaigai dam 2.4 and Sothupparai dam 1.5.

