HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.30 feet

June 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mullaperiyar dam.

Mullaperiyar dam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 83 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.38 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs.

Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,891 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday are as follows: Kodaikanal 18.2, Thekkadi 2.6, Manjalar dam 2, Chittampatti 1.6, Mullaperiyar dam 1.4 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.