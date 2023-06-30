June 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 83 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.38 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs.

Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,891 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday are as follows: Kodaikanal 18.2, Thekkadi 2.6, Manjalar dam 2, Chittampatti 1.6, Mullaperiyar dam 1.4 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.