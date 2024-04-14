ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.25 feet

April 14, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 209 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.58 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,439 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Pulipatti 26.8, Elumalai 18.4, Chittampatti and Madurai 13.4, Melur 8, Thaniyamangalam 7, Kodaikanal 5.4, Mullaperiyar dam 4.8, Kuppanampatti 4, Kallandiri 2, Idayapatti 1, Uthamapalayam 0.6 and Viraganur 0.2.

