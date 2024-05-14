ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115.10 feet on May 14, 2024

Published - May 14, 2024 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 115.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 405 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.48 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 197 cusecs and a discharge of 1,572 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,171 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Veerapandi 60, Elumalai 37.4, Kuppanampatti 30, Mullaperiyar dam 24.8, Kodaikanal 23, Shanmuganadhi dam 16.2, Uthamapalayam 15.2, Manjalar dam 15, Marudhanadhi dam 14.8, Vaigai dam 12.6, Sothupparai dam 11, Andipatti 10.6, Gudalur 8.8, Thekkadi 6, Sathiyar dam 5.4 and Peranai 1.6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US