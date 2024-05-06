ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115 feet

May 06, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 115 feet (permissible level 142 feet) with an inflow of 101 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 56.76 ft (max level 71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,175 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Thekkadi 15.6, Mullaperiyar dam 14.4, Kodaikanal 13.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 11.2, Gudalur 7.8, Vaigai dam 4, Uthamapalayam 3.4, Peranani 3.2, Veerapandi 3 and Manjalar dam 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US