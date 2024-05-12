Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 114.95 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 114.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 53.67 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 3,072 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,143 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Viraganur 26.2, Uthamapalayam 10.6, Sothupparai 7.0, Periyar 5.0, Madurai 4.0, Vaigai dam 3.8, Periyapatti 3.0, Shanmuganadhi 1.2, Sathiyar Dam 1.0 and Kallandiri 1.0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.