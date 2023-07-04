Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 114.95 feet

July 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 114.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 602 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,786. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 39.4, Mullaperiyar dam 37.6, Manjalar dam 14, Kodaikanal 12, Maruthanadhi dam 7, Elumalai 5.4, Veerapandi 5.2, Sothupparai dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2, Gudalur 3.6, Vaigai dam 3.2 and Uthamapalayam 2.8.

