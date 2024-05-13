Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 114.95 feet on May 13, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 114.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.40 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 92 cusecs and a discharge of 2,072 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,144 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Elumalai 70.2, Kuppanampatti 60, Peranai 51, Kodaikanal 41.2, Marudhanadhi dam 22.6, Vaigai dam 16.8, Sothupparai dam 16, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.8, Uthamapalayam 4.6, Madurai 4, Veerapandi 2.4, Manjalar dam and Mullaperiyar dam 2.

