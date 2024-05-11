Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 114.95 feet on May 11, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 114.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 55.41 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 68 cusecs and a discharge of 3,072 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,152 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mettupatti 48.6, Kallandiri 48.0, Pulipatti 40.8, Kuppanampatti 33, Periyapatti 30.2, Chittampatti 18.4, Madurai 14.6, Melur 14, Veerapandi 12.4, Kodaikanal 8.6, Andipatti 6.2, Sathiyar dam 5.8, Viraganur 2, Gudalur 1.8, Peranai 1.2, Mullaperiyar dam 0.8, Elumalai 0.4 and Thekkadi 0.4.

